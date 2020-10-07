CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Receives $1.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. On average, research analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $76,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter worth $26,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 28.9% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 733,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 164,415 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

