Brokerages Set Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target at $37.25

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOWFF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from $33.65 to $39.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of BOWFF opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.30 million, a PE ratio of -122.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $84.27 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

