Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Adyen stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43.

