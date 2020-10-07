The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

UNLVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Societe Generale raised The Unilever Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNLVF opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38. The Unilever Group has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $64.83.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.