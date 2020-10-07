3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYBBF. Peel Hunt began coverage on 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3i Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Investec raised 3i Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered 3i Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.16.

