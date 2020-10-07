Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 248.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 219.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 73,514 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

