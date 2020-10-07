SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded to Outperform at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CSFB currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.73.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.33. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $163,647.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $281,955.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,444.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

