MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. MSG Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.44.

Get MSG Entertainment alerts:

MSGE stock opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. MSG Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.06.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $130,629,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $48,203,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $30,249,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $22,880,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $20,873,000.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile

There is no company description available for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.