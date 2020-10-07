MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. MSG Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.44.

MSGE stock opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. MSG Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.06.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $130,629,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $48,203,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $30,249,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $22,880,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $20,873,000.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile

There is no company description available for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CSI Compressco LP Receives $1.75 Average PT from Analysts
CSI Compressco LP Receives $1.75 Average PT from Analysts
Brokerages Set Boardwalk REIT Price Target at $37.25
Brokerages Set Boardwalk REIT Price Target at $37.25
Adyen N.V. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Adyen N.V. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
The Unilever Group Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
The Unilever Group Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
3i Group plc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
3i Group plc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Iovance Biotherapeutics Given New $42.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus
Iovance Biotherapeutics Given New $42.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report