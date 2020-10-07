Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,168,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,718,000 after purchasing an additional 387,556 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,572,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 93.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,000,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,658,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,168,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,131,000 after buying an additional 144,678 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 207,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.72.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,534 shares of company stock worth $8,118,345 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

