Fulton Bank N. A. Trims Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 62,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 484.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.40.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $141.56 on Wednesday. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.