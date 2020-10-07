Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,177 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 66.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 76,699 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 30,619 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,353 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,608.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.04, for a total transaction of $284,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,393 shares of company stock worth $42,809,727 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.52.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

