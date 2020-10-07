First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. lowered its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 104.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,492,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,704,000 after buying an additional 12,506,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,142,000 after buying an additional 223,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,650,000 after buying an additional 252,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after buying an additional 33,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 355,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.37. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

