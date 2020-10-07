Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

