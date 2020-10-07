Fulton Bank N. A. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Amphenol by 62.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 173,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 4.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.18.

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $4,595,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $2,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,901. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $113.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.