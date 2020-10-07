Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 3,712 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fulton Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 611.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.54.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

