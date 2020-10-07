Fulton Bank N. A. Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fulton Bank N. A. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 41,302.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 92,931 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $1,994,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

