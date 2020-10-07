Fulton Bank N. A. Cuts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cintas by 31.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 11,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Cintas by 24.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Cintas by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $2,030,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $330.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.67. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $344.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.40.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.