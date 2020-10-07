Contrasting Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) & Orbital Energy Group (OTCMKTS:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) and Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and Surge Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Energy Group -49.80% -66.47% -37.62% Surge Components 2.38% 7.97% 5.19%

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and Surge Components’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Energy Group $23.49 million 0.79 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -1.30 Surge Components $32.49 million 0.22 $2.04 million N/A N/A

Surge Components has higher revenue and earnings than Orbital Energy Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Orbital Energy Group and Surge Components, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Surge Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.8% of Surge Components shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Orbital Energy Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Components has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surge Components beats Orbital Energy Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc. supplies electronic products and components in the United States. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices, as well as audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. These products are used in the electronic circuitry of various products, including automobiles, telecomm, audio, cellular telephones, computers, consumer electronics, garage door openers, household appliances, power supplies, and security equipment. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in the United States, Canada, China and other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. Surge Components, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

