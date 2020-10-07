Reviewing NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) & Enel Generación Chile (NYSE:EOCCY)

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NRG Energy and Enel Generación Chile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $9.82 billion 0.77 $4.44 billion $3.96 7.85 Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.27 $274.88 million N/A N/A

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of NRG Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.4%. NRG Energy pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NRG Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NRG Energy and Enel Generación Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 1 1 6 0 2.63 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

NRG Energy presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.23%. Given NRG Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Risk & Volatility

NRG Energy has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 44.34% 130.12% 9.30% Enel Generación Chile N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NRG Energy beats Enel Generación Chile on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, advisory, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company supplies fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, and other names. It develops, constructs, owns, and operates natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear plants with generation capacity of 23,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Enel Generación Chile Company Profile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

