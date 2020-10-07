Fulton Bank N. A. Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Fulton Bank N. A. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,368,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $213.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.12 and its 200 day moving average is $182.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.48.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

