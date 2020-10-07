Reviewing Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and NRG Energy (OTCMKTS:NRG)

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Enel Generación Chile alerts:

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and NRG Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile N/A N/A N/A NRG Energy 44.34% 130.12% 9.30%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enel Generación Chile and NRG Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A NRG Energy 1 1 6 0 2.63

NRG Energy has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.23%. Given NRG Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Volatility & Risk

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRG Energy has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of NRG Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and NRG Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.27 $274.88 million N/A N/A NRG Energy $9.82 billion 0.77 $4.44 billion $3.96 7.85

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Dividends

Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.4%. NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. NRG Energy pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NRG Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Enel Generación Chile on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, advisory, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company supplies fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, and other names. It develops, constructs, owns, and operates natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear plants with generation capacity of 23,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Generación Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Generación Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.