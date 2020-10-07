Fulton Bank N. A. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fulton Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $141,809,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 49.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after buying an additional 922,949 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $159,842,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2,765.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,569,000 after buying an additional 457,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Danaher stock opened at $218.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.40 and a 200-day moving average of $178.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $542,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,553. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.