Tsfg LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,360,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 629.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 208,469 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

