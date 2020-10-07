Tsfg LLC Purchases 416 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 1,260.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $77.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

