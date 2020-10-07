Tsfg LLC Has $35,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,287,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,238,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMB opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70.

