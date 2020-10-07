Tsfg LLC Acquires Shares of 2,800 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3,926.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 135.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6,161.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.52. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

