Reviewing Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) & Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and Broadway Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.7% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Broadway Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $75.40 million 1.06 $9.46 million $0.96 7.50 Broadway Financial $17.90 million 2.62 -$210,000.00 N/A N/A

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 12.41% 7.84% 0.77% Broadway Financial -0.89% -0.34% -0.04%

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit facilities. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 27 full-service branches. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

