Tsfg LLC Sells 2,980 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tsfg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

