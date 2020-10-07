Tsfg LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter worth $432,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EZA opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.