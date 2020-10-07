Tsfg LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Tsfg LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 223.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000.

EWH stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

