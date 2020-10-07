Tsfg LLC Sells 1,823 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,446 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,762,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 374,363 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,634,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,468,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.