iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Stake Cut by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,145,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,885,000 after purchasing an additional 177,890 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth $24,697,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 99.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 231,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,098.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 212,404 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 125,037 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.