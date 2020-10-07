Tsfg LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,643,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,963,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,530,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 18,418.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 377,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 540.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 296,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $32.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

