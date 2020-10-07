Tsfg LLC Trims Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Tsfg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $211.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.00.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.96, for a total value of $17,743,373.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,846,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 333,426 shares of company stock valued at $106,030,046 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $478.25 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $529.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.72 and a 200-day moving average of $247.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a PE ratio of 613.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

