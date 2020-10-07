Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 160.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 31,499 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,529,000 after buying an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.4% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,626,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,217,000 after buying an additional 363,124 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $109.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.94.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

