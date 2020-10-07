Gradient Investments LLC Has $739,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 20,173 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.