Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 969.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,057,000 after buying an additional 1,757,107 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,089,000 after buying an additional 1,046,199 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,774,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,335,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,190,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,170,000 after buying an additional 492,095 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Healthequity Inc has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.21, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.