Gradient Investments LLC Has $928,000 Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,426,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in eHealth by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,443,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in eHealth by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get eHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eHealth in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 2,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $142,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,133.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip A. Morelock bought 950 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,137.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.