Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,585.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 586,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 551,678 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $13,412,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $3,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

PCTY opened at $172.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.41, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $175.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.01.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $2,646,372.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,494,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.84, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,205 shares of company stock worth $25,683,595. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

