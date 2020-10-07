Gradient Investments LLC Has $973,000 Stock Position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUEM. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 216.4% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NUEM opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87.

