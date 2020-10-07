ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 53.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

NYSE NOW opened at $491.54 on Wednesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $502.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.21. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 133.57, a P/E/G ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,186 shares of company stock valued at $33,155,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.