Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $54,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 139.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.13.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

