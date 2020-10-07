The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 202,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $159.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.67. The company has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.39.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.