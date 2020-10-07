Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth approximately $28,257,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 74.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,618,000 after purchasing an additional 430,617 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 905,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,437,000 after purchasing an additional 352,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 80.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 585,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,965,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 57.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 696,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,706,000 after purchasing an additional 254,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,091.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,101.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $892.20. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,270.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Monday, August 10th. 140166 raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,077.75.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.