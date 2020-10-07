Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 882 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 216.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.14. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $82.98 and a 12 month high of $136.98.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

