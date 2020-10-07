Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.77% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust International LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 45,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

