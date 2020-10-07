Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,923,250,000 after acquiring an additional 69,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,623,370,000 after acquiring an additional 257,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,432 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,177,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,609,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 230.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,406,000 after acquiring an additional 818,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $790.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $805.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $765.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total transaction of $902,717.75. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total value of $2,039,132.90. Insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.