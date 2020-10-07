Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Netflix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.93.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,486 shares of company stock valued at $106,890,169. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $505.87 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.57 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.55 and a 200-day moving average of $453.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

