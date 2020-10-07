Gradient Investments LLC Buys 5,798 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $38,642,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.19.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

