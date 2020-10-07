Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Synopsys by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Synopsys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after buying an additional 23,297 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $77,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,150,000 after buying an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $15,212,432.59. Insiders sold a total of 285,889 shares of company stock valued at $60,449,820 in the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $214.34 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $230.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

